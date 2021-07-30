Human Promotions: Shefali Shah Looks Graceful In Her Multi-Hued Saree; Take A Look At Her Styling Game Too Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shefali Shah looked gorgeous as she slayed it in her saree. The seasoned actress pulled off her attire gracefully and was styled by Radhika Mehra. Not only her saree, the jewellery look of hers and makeup was also beautifully done and conceptualised. So, let's talk about her saree attire, which has all our attention.

So, the actress draped a Radhika Mehra saree that was about myriad of striking hues. Her saree was designed by Raw Mango and it featured a stunning metallic red drape that was contrasted by pink and brown tones. Her saree was a celebration of elegant hues and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless red blouse that complemented her textured saree. She accessorised her look with a delicate choker adorned with gemstone pendant and a statement intricately-done ring. The jewellery was from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas.

The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and glossy pink eye shadow with impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted and wavy copper tresses completed her look. She wore this saree for the first promotional round of Human. So, what do you think about her saree look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: K Vinayak | Photographer