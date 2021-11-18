Bunty Aur Babli 2 Promotions: 7 Party-Perfect Outfits That Sharvari Wagh Flaunted Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

While Sharvari Wagh made her web-series debut with the Amazon Prime series, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, Sharvari is all set to make her Bollywood movie debut tomorrow with Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actress would be seen acting opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, and Saif Ali Khan, in the movie. She has been doing promotional rounds of her movie and giving us fashion goals. So, let's decode her 7 awesome outfits that she wore for the promotions of Bunty Aur Babli 2. She was styled by Edward Lalrempuia on all the occasions.

Photographer Courtesy: Lisa D'souza

Sharvari's Dark Camel And Pink Suit

For one of the latest promotional rounds, Sharvari Wagh wore a dark camel and pink suit set from the label. Her attire consisted of a colour-blocked blazer that was crafted from banana crepe (100% polyester) and the lining was done out of 100% viscose. The blazer also featured a button closure at center front. She teamed it with a pair of matching dark camel straight-fit trousers. While her blazer was priced at Rs. 18,000, the pants costs Rs. 9,000. Sharvari paired her ensemble with white sandals. She accessorised her look with contemporary earrings and a floral ring from Outhouse. Her makeup was dewy-toned with caramel-nude glossy lip shade and eyeliner with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Kunal Gupta

Sharvari's Cream Feather-Inspired Dress

Sharvari gave us an ideal day party-perfect look with this cute dress of hers. She wore a sleeveless cream-hued body dress that was accentuated by feathered bodice and embellished tones. Her dress was designed by Shehla Khan and she teamed her ensemble with contrasting grey fringe-styled sandals from Christian Louboutin. Her delicate chandelier earrings and a complementing chic ring upped her look, and her jewellery was from A.S Motiwala Fine Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted tresses were accessorised her with a hair clip and it gave her tresses, a waves-like effect.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR

Sharvari's Red Athleisure Separates

The actress also sported red separates that consisted of a sleeveless red bandeau top and high-waist cargos. It made for a perfect travel look and Sharvari accessorised her look with layers of gold-toned chains that accentuated her look. Sharvari captioned her picture as, "From dancing on 'You are my Soniya' ➡️ 'Sohniye Heeriye, mere naal coochie coo #LuvJu 💃🏼". Sharvari actually reminded us of iconic Kareena Kapoor's red separates look from the song. She upped her look with soft-golden nail lacquer and the makeup was marked by natural-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Sheldon Santos

Sharvari's Black Glittery Dress

Sharvari Wagh also looked amazing in her one-shouldered black dress that gave us party-wear goals for the evening. Her dress was accentuated by shimmering sequins and ruffled and layered hemline. It was a gorgeous dress and Sharvari's bow-inspired black sandals were also as eye-catching as her attire. She notched up her look with diamond jewellery that included a diamond bracelet and statement earrings. Her makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The partly-tied hairdo look suited her and that completed her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR

Sharvari's Lavender Ruffle Mini Dress

The actress looked pretty in her lavender ruffle mini dress that came from the label, Emblaze. Crafted from Viscose, her dress looked party-perfect, and is priced at just Rs. 5,500. It was a layered short dress and she teamed her ensemble with a pair of strappy white sandals that colour-contrasted her attire. She enhanced her look with a pair of eye-catching heavy gold hoops, which made for a wonderful accessory with this ensemble. Her makeup was accentuated by pink touches with glossy pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The highlighted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR

Sharvari's Golden And Black Separates

If you want to take a break from dresses and pantsuit, these separates of Sharvari are what are going to make you look awesome and a class apart. Her ensemble came from the label, AK-OK by Anamika Khanna, and it featured a collared and cropped shirt blouse and high-waist, gathered bottoms. With matte-black as the base, her attire was enhanced by golden-toned patterns. She paired her ensemble with black heels from Christian Louboutin. She accessorised her look with stunning earrings that came from OLIO. The makeup was bronze-highlighted with pink lip shade and minimally-applied kohl with nude eye shadow. The middle-parted long tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR

Sharvari's Pink Gathered Dress

Sharvari Wagh looked gorgeous in her pink gathered dress that had a corset bodice. It was a bodycon dress, perfect for parties. However, even more than this dress of hers that was absolutely awesome, we loved her sandals. She wore the Candice sandals from Kaka Sumi that are priced at Rs. 12,500. These fully-handmade pink-shade and bow-style sandals with patent leather made for a statement number. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned chain neckpiece and the makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which attire and look of Sharvari Wagh's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR