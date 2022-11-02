Just In
- 30 min ago Kriti Sanon Beauty Tips: The Charmer's Trusted Ingredient For Healthy, Radiant Skin And 3 Ways To Use It
- 48 min ago Happy Kartik Purnima 2022 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Whatsapp Status
- 1 hr ago Shah Rukh Khan's First and Only Gay Role In A Film: Know All About It
- 1 hr ago Deepika Padukone’s Look In Pathaan Or XXX: Return Of Xander Cage - Which One Did You Like?
Don't Miss
- Technology India Has Introduced Digital Rupee: What Are Benefits And Risks Of e₹ Cryptocurrency
- News Central Bank Digital Currency will be a major game-changer: RBI Governor
- Finance Adani Group, To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Karnataka Over 7 Years
- Movies Ankit Barnwal, A Josh Food Blogger, Shares Recipes Of His Top 3 Easy-To-Make Desserts
- Sports PKL: Winning against Randhir Singh's team gives us a lot of confidence: Steelers coach Manpreet
- Education IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Result Out At ibps.in, Get Direct Link Here
- Travel Lopburi Monkey Banquet: Experience The Monkey Madness In Thailand
- Automobiles Volkswagen Jetta GLI Performance Concept Revealed - Go-Faster Sedan Goes Bonkers At SEMA 2022
Shanaya Kapoor Birthday Special: 6 Looks By The Diva Reflecting Her Glamorous Style
'Glamorous' is the word that best describes the pretty star Shanaya Kapoor's style! The young diva is always in news for her chic and fabulous on and off-screen looks. Be it casual, ethnic, or ultra-glam looks, Shanaya seems to be slaying it all. From flaunting bold hues, and creative silhouettes, to a demure Indian avatar, Ms.Kapoor's got her style game right!
Image: Instagram
On Shanaya's birthday today 2nd November, we have curated 6 stunning looks by her that reflect glamour and panache:
Printed Pantsuit
Image: Instagram
Shanaya created a chic fashion statement in this printed pantsuit. The grey-pink outfit comprised a crisp white shirt, printed oversized jacket, and cropped pants. The printed swirl pattern on the pantsuit added that fun and eclectic vibe to her look. Shanaya accentuated her glamorous casual look with minimal accessories and bold lips makeup look.
Fringe Dress
Image: Instagram
Fringe or tassels as a design element define a retro, art-deco style. Ms.Kapoor looked pretty in a blue figure-hugging dress that was elevated with fringe detailing. Perfect for a party look, Shanaya looked like an absolute diva in this plunging neckline outfit. To allow the bold hue attire to take all the attention, she ditched accessories for this look and opted for minimal makeup and a sleek bun hairdo.
Striped Co-ord Set
Image: Instagram
Shanaya's choice for chic casual outfits needs a special mention for sure. She sported this relaxed fit co-ord set that comprised a full-sleeved shirt and shorts. Her black and white striped print co-ord set was complimented with a matching hat. Perfect for casual outings and hangouts, Shanaya's breezy co-ord outfit set the perfect inspiration for stylish casual wear.
Oversized Blazer
Image: Instagram
Oversized blazers essentially defined the 80s and 90s style. Shanaya experimented with the style and flaunted a black colour oversized blazer and wore it as a chic dress. She kept the mono-hue outfit the center of attention and opted for an accessory-free look. Her glossy makeup and tussled Lob hairdo matched the stylish attire.
Monokini
Image: Instagram
Drop-dead stunning is how we define her bodysuit look. The pretty star posed for a shoot wearing a black monokini and layered it with a houndstooth pattern tweed jacket. Shanaya looked glamorous and natural in this minimal, modern outfit.
Modern Saree
Image: Instagram
Western or desi, Shanaya's fashion choices are super influential. She donned this beautiful green saree with minimal border details. To compliment her plain ensemble, she teamed it up with a sequin, cut dana work thin strapped blouse. Ms.Kapoor elevated her modern saree avatar with statement earrings and a black bindi.
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone’s Look In Pathaan Or XXX: Return Of Xander Cage - Which One Did You Like?
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Style Evolution Of The Bollywood Badshah Over The Years
- bollywood wardrobeAishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: 6 Voguish Looks By The Former Miss World
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Kiara Advani, Your Style Guide For Flaunting Animal Print Like B-Town Gals
- bollywood wardrobeHalloween Bash 2022: Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, And Others Dress Up As Fictional Characters, Pics!
- women fashion6 Ways To Flaunt Floral Print In Your Everyday Look
- bollywood wardrobeSonam Kapoor’s 5 Stylish Looks In Kaftans Inspire Chic And Comfortable Fashion
- womenLupita Nyong'o Gives Angelic Impression In A Braided Dress At Black Panther Wakanda Forever Premiere
- bollywood wardrobeAnanya Panday Slays The Indo-Western Style, We Pick 5 Best Looks!
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Aditi Rao Hydari: 6 Ethnic Looks By The Diva That Read Timeless & Inspirational
- bollywood wardrobeRakul Preet Singh’s Printed Lehenga Look Is Ideal Inspiration For Boho Chic Fashion
- fashionBlack Panther Wakanda Forever Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o, Rihanna, And Others Shine On The Purple Carpet