Shanaya Kapoor Birthday Special: 6 Looks By The Diva Reflecting Her Glamorous Style

Printed Pantsuit Image: Instagram Shanaya created a chic fashion statement in this printed pantsuit. The grey-pink outfit comprised a crisp white shirt, printed oversized jacket, and cropped pants. The printed swirl pattern on the pantsuit added that fun and eclectic vibe to her look. Shanaya accentuated her glamorous casual look with minimal accessories and bold lips makeup look.

Fringe Dress Image: Instagram Fringe or tassels as a design element define a retro, art-deco style. Ms.Kapoor looked pretty in a blue figure-hugging dress that was elevated with fringe detailing. Perfect for a party look, Shanaya looked like an absolute diva in this plunging neckline outfit. To allow the bold hue attire to take all the attention, she ditched accessories for this look and opted for minimal makeup and a sleek bun hairdo.

Striped Co-ord Set Image: Instagram Shanaya's choice for chic casual outfits needs a special mention for sure. She sported this relaxed fit co-ord set that comprised a full-sleeved shirt and shorts. Her black and white striped print co-ord set was complimented with a matching hat. Perfect for casual outings and hangouts, Shanaya's breezy co-ord outfit set the perfect inspiration for stylish casual wear.

Oversized Blazer Image: Instagram Oversized blazers essentially defined the 80s and 90s style. Shanaya experimented with the style and flaunted a black colour oversized blazer and wore it as a chic dress. She kept the mono-hue outfit the center of attention and opted for an accessory-free look. Her glossy makeup and tussled Lob hairdo matched the stylish attire.

Monokini Image: Instagram Drop-dead stunning is how we define her bodysuit look. The pretty star posed for a shoot wearing a black monokini and layered it with a houndstooth pattern tweed jacket. Shanaya looked glamorous and natural in this minimal, modern outfit.