Shanaya Kapoor Aces The Daring Denim-On-Denim Look, Pics! Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

Model and actress Shanaya Kapoor is known for her experimental sartorial choices. The young diva of Bollywood always presents inspiration-worthy looks regardless of a special style i.e.traditional, western, or fusion! Shanaya recently took to Insta to feature a stylish look that added a daring twist to the classic denim-on-denim look!

Image: Instagram

Shanaya Kappor's edgy denim look serves as the perfect style lesson for acing oversized outfits. Keep reading as we have decoded her edgy style in detail:

Image: Instagram

If there is one casual style or casual fashion trend that can be labeled as "forever chic", the denim-on-denim will definitely top the list. Teaming up your favorite denim shirt or top with your favorite pair of jeans creates a very stylish and flamboyant look. This casual style is in fact the most preferred choice for everyday as well as occasional wear! And why not? It forms a very uniform, sorted yet edgy look when curated perfectly!

The gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor elevated the classic denim on the denim look with glamour. The diva wore an oversized Balenciaga acid-tone denim jacket with a reverse side facing front. The brand monogram in black worked as a design element for the casual denim jacket. She teamed the funky jacket with a pair of baggy jeans to form the double-denim look. Shanaya opted for a risqué style with no-tee or top look and simply flaunted the jacket with the back-side facing front as top wear!

Shanaya's oversized casual ensemble serves as the best style guide for experimenting with relaxed-fit outfits. If ditching the top is not your style, then you can simply opt for a plain tee or top-jeans combo and layer it with an oversized denim jacket.

Image: Instagram

Shanaya's street-style look in all denim is considered to be a classic one. Generally, denim as a fabric features a very raw, understated yet flamboyant look when worn as tops, shirts, jackets, or jeans. So to accentuate such a gender-fluid style, you must pick the correct set of accessories. Minimal, statement accessories like stud earrings, a chain necklace, or a funky bracelet are some of the best options to elevate the denim ensemble.

For this daring denim-on-denim ensemble, Shanaya ditched accessories and allowed her chosen outfit to take center stage. If you wish to experiment with a no-accessory look, get a cue from Ms.Kapoor's style choices!

Image: Instagram

For elevating her casual, daring ensemble, Shanaya flaunted the natural makeup look with neutral eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyes, glossy cheeks, and a nude colour tint on the lips. For the hair, Shanaya opted for a messy, tousled open hairdo!