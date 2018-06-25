Shahid Kapoor's Airport Style Is What You Will Want Your Boyfriend To Copy

An actor par excellence, Shahid Kapoor is quite a style icon. His fashion sense is quite extreme. Sometimes, he is hot as hell and at other times, he is as cool as a cucumber. Shahid is always well turned out and is mostly in tune with the latest trends.

Recently, we spotted him at the airport and he looked awesome AF. The actor's nonchalant attitude highly wooed us and made us go weak in the knees. And with this dress sense, he brought sexiness to the airport style. Yes, Shahid, you had the temperatures sky rocketing at night. The best part about his black-hot avatar was that it was quite androgynous.

We loved how he maintained an all-black look by pairing a V-neck tee with a pair of black pyjamas with white stripes. And he enhanced his look by sporting complementing sports shoes and a black cap. If you thought that was all, well then you are sadly mistaken because Shahid completed his kickass avatar with a classic black leather jacket. That particular addition had us drooling all over.

He was clearly hot and unbothered and we still adored him. So, dear men, are you taking cues already from Shahid Kapoor?

We are certainly giving his airport fashion 10 on 10, right ladies?