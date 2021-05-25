Meera Chopra Makes A Strong Case For Ivory And Silver With Her Wedding-Perfect Lehenga Set Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The Section 375 actress, Meera Chopra's stylist Juhi Ali shared a few stunning pictures of hers in a traditional ensemble. And with her pictures, Meera absolutely gave us festive and wedding goals. The actress looked gorgeous in her lehenga and made a strong case for ivory and silver combination - we see this trend coming up. So, let's decoded her attire and look, which had all our attention.

So, Meera Chopra wore a lehenga set that came from the label Gopi Vaid. Made out of cotton silk, the 1920 London actress sported an ivory Chand lehenga that was embellished with silver mirror-work and gota appliqué. Priced at INR 43,650, it was the Chand lehenga bustier set that she wore. The border of her gown was elaborately-done and featured intricate embellishments. She teamed her lehenga with a complementing net dupatta that was adorned with starry motifs.

The actress kept her makeup light but accessorised her look with statement and heavy meticulously-done danglers from Rubans. She also wore a smart watch. Her makeup was highlighted by natural-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The puffed braided hairdo completed her stylish look. Meera Chopra looked like a dream in her attire. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Picture Source: Instagram