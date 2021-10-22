Sarah Jessica Parker And Rani Mukerji’s Fashion Looks Didn’t Quite Inspire Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Well, sometimes we don't get awesome fashion goals and sometimes the outfit is awesome but the styling is not too great. In this regard, recently, Rani Mukerji and Sarah Jessica Parker made a fashion outing and we have talked about their fashion game, which didn't quite inspire us.

Speaking about Sarah Jessica Parker first, the seasoned actress and Sex and the City star was spotted on the sets of her upcoming comedy-drama series, And Just Like That. The actress was seen exuding traditional vibes with her lehenga. Sarah Jessica Parker wore a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga and her photographs from the set instantly went viral. She sported a handcrafted lehenga from the designer duo that featured a red and black base. Her lehenga set was accentuated by intricate silk embroidery, sequins, crystals, and beads. It was a gorgeous lehenga and come wedding season, this lehenga is what will trend.

She carried a black and silver potli bag with her. As for accessories, she wore green bangles. The makeup was minimally done and the braided hairdo was fine but those purple and red flowers adorning her hairdo, like a maangtikka, was what brought her fashion game notches down. A single element can sometimes make or break the look and in Sarah Jessica Parker's case, while she looked stunning in the outfit, the floral accessory was not quite needed here. And now another fashion blooper came from Rani Mukerji. She was spotted promoting her upcoming film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari.

Rani sported a white flared top and teamed it with multi-patterned Dolce & Gabbana pyjamas. Her pyjamas were pretty statement but the pair didn't seem to go well with the white top. She also wore orange-hued beads and geometrical-shaped Gucci sunglasses as accessories but then it also wasn't a great styling. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade and the side-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

So, what do you think about the fashion game of Sarah Jessica Parker and Rani Mukerji? Let us know that in the comment section.