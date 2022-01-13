Sara Ali Khan’s Colour-Blocked Salwar Suit At A Village In Uttar Pradesh Is Festive-Perfect Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Sara Ali Khan posted her pictures from Uttar Pradesh and exuded traditional vibes. She wore a simple but vibrant salwar suit. Her pictures were striking and it was quite a festive look, particularly if you are wanting to stay at home. So, let's decode her attire and look.

Before we decode her look, Sara captioned her picture as, "बकरी चराना 🐐ट्रैक्टर चलाना🚜

Was it just photo ka bahana? 📸Or Sara wishing it was a different zamana? 🌾🌳". Her attire was colour-blocked and she looked fresh and radiant, posed on a tractor. She wore a royal-blue kurta that was accentuated by intricately-done gold zari accents with red leaf patterns. She teamed her blue kurta with dark pink salwar, which contrasted her kurta. Sara paired her ensemble with an understated dupatta, which featured subtle accents. Sara also wore embellished juttis that went well with her look.

The actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned necklace and red and gold bangles. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and dark kohl. The softly-curled long tresses completed her look. Sara Ali Khan looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram