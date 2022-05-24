ENGLISH
    Sara Ali Khan Looks Uber Cool In Neon Casuals On The Streets Of The UK

    Sara Ali Khan who is always glowing and cheering never misses a chance to live life to her fullest no matter where she goes. Be it the misty valleys of Kedarnath, or the streets of the United Kingdom, the actress has got all the charm to explore the beauty at its best.

    Today, the actress took to her social media and shared some uber-cool pictures while she was seen exploring different sites on the streets of the United Kingdom.

    Sara donned some really attractive neon outfits paired with some really attractive shoes and shades. She wrote the caption -

    "Enough of the monochromatic ♠️
    It's time for some Sara, Neon and Dramatic 🌈
    #alwaysextra"

    Sara Ali Khan garnered immense love from the audience and the critics for her amazing performance in 'Átrangi Re' where she was seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

    On the work front, The actress has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal while she was also spotted shooting for 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey.

    Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:15 [IST]
