    Sara Ali Khan's Fusion Dress Is Impressive While Kartik Aaryan Keeps It Casual

    By
    |
    Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan
    Photos: APH IMAGES

    Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan recently finished the shooting for Imitiaz Ali's film and Sara took to her Instagram account to share the news. She posted a heartfelt note and posted a cute pic with Kartik. Post the shoot, the duo were spotted at the airport, clicking selfies with admirers. The attention went to Sara's attire - it was a refreshing number. This time, the actress, who usually dons a salwar suit to the airport, wore a dress.

    Sara Ali Khan Fashion
    Photos: APH IMAGES

    The dress was pretty extraordinary and exuded desi vibes. It was a gorgeous dress, which seemed every bit fusion. The dress featured a structured bodice but otherwise it was quite a flowy number. Her attire was detailed with tailored sleeves and adorned with intricate patterns. It was a long maroon-hued dress and was adorned with floral accents. However, the bodice of her ensemble featured a different set of prints. Well, Sara's dress was totally comfy and seemed like an ideal wear for travelling.

    Sara Ali Khan Airport Look
    Photos: APH IMAGES

    She paired her dress with ordinary slippers and kept her look jewellery-free. Her look was even make-up free except for a light pink lip shade. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Kartik kept it absolutely casual with white shirt, jacket, denims, and a cap. Sara looked amazing. So, what do you think about their attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Sara Ali Khan Instagram
    Photos:APH IMAGES

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 19:02 [IST]
