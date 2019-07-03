Sara Ali Khan's Fusion Dress Is Impressive While Kartik Aaryan Keeps It Casual Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan recently finished the shooting for Imitiaz Ali's film and Sara took to her Instagram account to share the news. She posted a heartfelt note and posted a cute pic with Kartik. Post the shoot, the duo were spotted at the airport, clicking selfies with admirers. The attention went to Sara's attire - it was a refreshing number. This time, the actress, who usually dons a salwar suit to the airport, wore a dress.

The dress was pretty extraordinary and exuded desi vibes. It was a gorgeous dress, which seemed every bit fusion. The dress featured a structured bodice but otherwise it was quite a flowy number. Her attire was detailed with tailored sleeves and adorned with intricate patterns. It was a long maroon-hued dress and was adorned with floral accents. However, the bodice of her ensemble featured a different set of prints. Well, Sara's dress was totally comfy and seemed like an ideal wear for travelling.

She paired her dress with ordinary slippers and kept her look jewellery-free. Her look was even make-up free except for a light pink lip shade. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Kartik kept it absolutely casual with white shirt, jacket, denims, and a cap. Sara looked amazing. So, what do you think about their attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.