Airport Fashion: Sara Ali Khan Flaunts An Ivory Chikankari Suit And Neon-Pink Jewellery Look

Last year, we saw celebrities mostly flaunting PPE kits while travelling but this year, we think we would be seeing them sans the PPE kits but with masks, following the safety protocol. So, we believe the airport fashion is going to be stronger this year and come 2021, Sara Ali Khan gave us a stunning airport fashion moment. She wore a white suit - the actress is usually spotted in white traditional outfits at the airport. Sara looked pretty and apart from white, she also made a strong case for pink hue. We have decoded this airport look of hers for you.

So, Sara flaunted a white chikankari suit that consisted of a short kurti and pyjamas. Her kurti was boat-neckline and accentuated by intricate patterns and the matching pyjamas were also enhanced by meticulous detailing at the hemline. The suit was subtly-done and Sara Ali Khan paired it with a complementing plain dupatta, which she gracefully pinned on one side of the shoulder, thereby giving us an elegant airport look. The diva looked smart and teamed her ensemble with embellished ivory juttis that went well with her attire.

She carried a striking pink purse with matching pink strap and well with this teaming, she showed us how to play with colour-blocks. She even accessorised her look with neon-pink light bangles and studs of the same hue, which totally upped her look and gave us a styling goal with the bangles and earrings. The ivory mask with pink floral accents was equally pretty. The makeup seemed light and the long tresses rounded out her avatar. Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that.