Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Bridal Look Is Winning The Social Media; Kudos To Stylist Preetham Jukalker Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu had our attention recently with her bridal outfit. She did this photoshoot for Colgate India and looked impressive as ever. The actress gave us bridal wear goals with this ensemble of hers and her jewellery game was heavy and on-point. Well, it was a resplendent look, somewhere old school and classic - kudos to her stylist, Preetham Jukalker. So, let's decode her attire and look for some fashion inspiration.

The actress wore a Benarasi saree that came from Mavuri and it was a silk saree accentuated by gold-toned brocade patterns. The saree was impeccably draped with sharp pleats and also featured an embellished kamarband. She paired her saree with a half-sleeved complementing red blouse with golden threadwork border. Samantha Prabhu looked elegant and classy in her saree look and now, let's talk about her jewellery look that also gave us goals.

She wore traditional bridal jewellery for the photoshoot but styling was done in a way that she exuded minimal vibes. Her jewellery consisted of an elaborate neckpiece, jhumkis, maathapatti and maangtikka, and red bangles. The jewellery came from Jatin Mor Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a tiny red bindi. The mogra-adorned hairdo rounded out her avatar. So, isn't the bridal look you would want to ace? What do you think about Samantha's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: E S H A A N G I R R I