    Debutante Saiee M Manjrekar Impresses Us With Her Simplicty And Elegance In Ethnic Outfits

    By
    |

    The darling daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee Manjrekar, is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. Before impressing people with her acting prowess on big screens, the actress is all out there putting efforts to win hearts with her style at the promotions. The actress was styled by celebrity stylist Ashley Rebello. So far, Saiee has been treating our eyes with her simplicity and elegance in ethnic outfits. So, let us take a close look at her beautiful ethnics and decode it.

    Array

    Ivory Embroidered Kurti With Pink Sharara

    Saiee M Manjrekar donned a three-fourth sleeved sweetheart-neckline mid-length ivory kurti, which was accentuated by multi-hued embroidered patterns and side-slits. She teamed it up with light-pink sharara that featured tassel detailing on the hemline. The actress draped an equally beautiful ivory dupatta. Saiee's outfit came from label Ahakzai and she completed her look with a pair of golden platform heels. The star kid accessorised her look with metallic earrings and bangles, and rings from Aquamarine Jewellery and Sangeeta Boochra. She braided her tresses from the front and let loose the remaining ones. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, blue eye shadow, and light lip shade spruced up her look.

    Array

    Embellished Pink Anarkali With Net Dupatta

    For film promotions on Big Boss 13, Saiee M Manjrekar wore a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline long flared blush-pink anarkali, which came from Asal by Abu Sandeep. Her beautiful ensemble was heavily embellished with chanderi gota patti work. She paired her anarkali with a same-hued net dupatta and draped it around her wrists. On the jewellery front, she upped her look with a pair of pink and gold-toned jhumkis and a ring from Aquamarine Jewellery. Saiee left her side parted highlighted tresses loose and wrapped her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

    Array

    Hand-embroidered Shimmering Lehenga

    For film promotions on Kapil Sharma show, Saiee M Manjrekar opted for a hand-embroidered shimmering lehenga by Seema Khan. Her beautiful light green-hued lehenga was accentuated by golden block patterns and embroidered florals. The embellished border on the hemline and waistline gave finishing look to her attire. The actress paired her lehenga with an off-shoulder golden sequin blouse. She draped an equally pretty embroidered matching dupatta in a sari style. Saiee accessorised her look with a pair of exquisite golden earrings and a big floral ring from Minerali Store and Aquamarine Jewellery. The actress left her mid-parted curly tresses loose and upped her ethnic look with tiny silver bindi. Sharp contouring, filled brows, black eyeliner, glittering eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look.

    Array

    Printed Ivory Lehenga

    For the recent promotional round, Saiee M Manjrekar donned a pretty printed ivory lehenga by Payal Singhal. Her flared lehenga was enhanced by multi-hued patterns. She teamed it up with a cut-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline matching printed blouse. The actress draped a contrast red dupatt, which featured white dotted prints. She accessorised her look with a pair of chunky earrings and floral rings from Aquamarine Jewellery. Saiee let loose her mid-parted curled locks. Sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and bright red lip tint went well with her look.

    Array

    Floral Green Kurti And Palazzo Pants

    Saiee M Manjrekar sported a three-fourth sleeved mandarin-collar V-shaped neckline fitted green-hued kurti, which was accentuated by blossoming orange-hued florals and side slits. She paired her kurti with plain ivory palazzo pants that featured embellished border. The actress completed her look with a pair of kolhapuris. She upped her look with ethnic earrings, bangles, and a ring. Saiee left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and softly curled the ends, which suited her well. Filled brows, black eyeliner, and cherry lip shade rounded out her look.

    We really liked debuntante Saiee M Manjrekar's ethnic looks. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Saiee M Manjrekar

    Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
