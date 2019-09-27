Kalki Koechlin's Subtle Golden Attire Is Perfect For Light Social Gatherings

ENGLISH

    Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin has not only won us with her amazing acting prowess in the films and web series such as Gully Boy, Sacred Games, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many others but also with her stunning fashion moments. Be it with casual or designer outfits, the actress almost always slays it in style and gives us major fashion goals.

    Recently, Kalki attended the screening event of Sir The Film at the Jagran Film Festival in a golden-hued kurta and bottoms, and she looked sophisticated. So, let's take a close look at her beautiful outfit, which inspired us to wear golden number this weekend.

    So, for the screening event, Kalki Koechlin opted for a three-fourth round-collared asymmetrical plain long kurta, which featured a black piping towards the border. Styled by Who Wore What When, she paired her kurta with lighter golden-toned ankle-length matching bottoms. Her elegant and sustainable ensemble was designed by Anavila. The golden juttis from Fizzy Goblet, complemented her attire. The actress ditched the earrings and accessorised her look with a statement gold-stoned necklace, which came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. She also wore a chic art deco bracelet from Khanna Jewellers.

    Kalki upped her look with a side bangs hairdo, which suited her. On the makeup front, she softly contoured her cheekbones and jawline. The filled brows, kohled eyes with heavy mascara, and dark lip shade spruced up her look.

    Kalki Koechlin looked stylish and graceful. Her attire is what we can wear for social gatherings and casual events.

    What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.

    All pic credits: Who Wore What When

    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
