Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna Celebrated Their 20th Anniversary With A Fashion Show And Party

Ace Indian designer pair Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna presented their latest glamorous collection at their label's 20th anniversary celebration.

The designer pair completed two decades in the fashion industry and as a part of the celebration party, they also showcased some amazing collection from their couture in a fashion show.

The collection had some stunning western wear for men and women, which mainly included the silver, blue and black colours. The outfits also had bits of sequin fabric in some of them, all of which were amazingly carried by the models.

The fashion show was fascinating, which was followed by a gala party among the designers and their guests.