Richa Chadha Flaunts Two Cool Outfits; Which Attire Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Richa Chadha often flaunts the coolest outfits. Her recent two ensembles had our attention. While one of her outfits was a sassy t-shirt, the one attire was a dress. So, let's talk about her both outfits as, we really think her outfits are wardrobe goals.

Picture Source: Instagram

So, Richa Chadha, who has previously expressed a message with her T-shirt, did it again. She wore a white-hued t-shirt that had the graphic print of Donald Trump and the words, 'Grab 'Em by the patriarchy' written on it. Well, that was a relevant message and this t-shirt is ideal for any gender, including men as well. Wear it with a pair of shorts or denim jeans and you'll have the attention of those around you. Her makeup was also beautifully done with mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Rishabh Kumar Photography



Styled by Anisha Gandhi and Rochelle D'sa Syiemiong, Richa looked pretty as ever in her dress that was about contrasts. One part of her plunging-neckline and full-sleeved dress was pink-hued with yellow floral accents and the other portion had a blue base with multi-hued patterns and colourful stripes. She kept her sandals on one side but she had teamed her dress with aqua-blue hue. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-swept bob tresses rounded out her avatar. Richa Chadha looked amazing in both her outfits but which attire of hers did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.