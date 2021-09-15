Richa Chadha, Jacqueline Fernandez, And Other Divas Flaunt Their Traditional Best Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Yes, be it for festive events or a wedding occasion, or simply a formal event, we are always looking forward to dressing up in our traditional best. Sonali Bendre, Jacqueline Fernandez and other divas stunned us with their fashion game recently. While some opted for sarees, the others went for ethnic suits. Most of their outfits were ideal for stay-at-home occasions also. So, let's decode their traditional outfits for formal occasions.

Sonali Bendre's Ivory And Pink Saree

Sonali Bendre wore a gorgeous earthy-hued saree for stay-at-home festive event. She draped a saree designed by Anavila and it was a linen saree. Splashed in light pink hue, her saree was accentuated by silver zari border and she paired it with a half-sleeved linen ivory-hued blouse. The actress notched up her look with stunning gold bangles, a pearl and statement pendant neckpiece, dainty earrings, and a smart watch. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a pink bindi. The highlighted short tresses rounded out her avatar.

Richa Chadha's Floral Green Suit

Richa Chadha looked impressive too in her green suit that we thought was ideal for almost any occasion and with festive season around the corner, this is the outfit you should flaunt. The actress wore a full-sleeved kurta and complementing pants. Her dress was accentuated by multi-hued floral accents and she paired it with complementing floral sandals. Richa spruced up her look with dainty gold earrings and the makeup was highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. The softly-curled copper tresses completed her look. Her ensemble came from the label, Torani.

Sunny Leone's Pink And White Floral Anarkali

Sunny Leone looked gorgeous in her pink and white floral anarkali set that came from the label, Maayera Jaipur. Her anarkali was about patterned accents on the bodice and white-toned floral accents. The attire was enhanced by ruffles and she teamed it with a pink dupatta that featured yellow-hued border and colourful tassels with mirror-work. She accessorised her look with gemstone jhumkis that went well with her attire. Her earrings came from Shivam Gold and Diamonds. The makeup was enhanced by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

Raashii Khanna's Yellow Churidaar Suit

Raashii Khanna looked amazing in yellow churidar suit and her attire consisted of a structured kurta and churidar pyjamis. Her kurta was enhanced by green and red floral accents and the pyjamis were plain-hued. The dupatta was yellow and red coloured and complemented her kurta. Her attire came from Archana Jaju and she paired her ensemble with golden heels. She accessorised her look with heavy gold earrings from Amrapali and the makeup was dewy-toned with pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The impeccable middle-parted hairdo completed her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Red Saree

Jacqueline Fernandez looked absolutely stunning in her red saree. She wore a Torani saree for an event and looked totally amazing. It was a gorgeous saree with intricate detailing and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless red blouse that went well with her saree. She notched up her look with silver bangles and gold earrings. The jewellery came from Amrapali. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and nude-toned eye shadow. The sleek copper tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.