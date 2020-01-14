Richa Chadha And Rakul Preet Singh’s Blue And Pink Pantsuits Are What You Need To Look Classy Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Pantsuits are always the best and safest outfit to sport as they not only add class and sophistication to your look but can also be donned for almost any occasion. Be it film's promotional rounds, airport, or any other event, our Bollywood divas have been flaunting pantsuits.

Recently, Richa Chadha and Rakul Preet Singh sported sky blue and hot-pink pantsuit respectively. So, let us take a close look at their pantsuits and decode them.

Richa Chadha In A Sky Blue Pantsuit

For one of the promotional rounds of her upcoming film Panga, Richa Chadha opted for a sky blue-hued pantsuit, which came from Ohaila Khan's collection. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel double-breasted four-buttoned blazer that featured side pockets. Styled by Who Wore What When, she teamed it with matching pants and completed her look with nude-hued flats. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of light blue-hued earrings from Joolry. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, glittering eye shadow, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Richa Chadha let loose her side-parted short curly tresses.

Rakul Preet Singh's Hot Pink Pantsuit

Rakul Preet Singh donned a hot pink hued pantsuit by Deepika Nagpal and looked a class apart in it. Her suit consisted of a puff-sleeved notch-lapel single-breasted one-buttoned blazer, which featured two flap pockets and cuts. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, she paired it with ankle-length matching pants and completed her look with nude-hued heels from Tresmode. The diva upped her look with pretty earrings by Varnika Arora. Rakul Preet left her side-parted highlighted tresses loose and upped her look with filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

We really loved Richa chadha and Rakul Preet Singh's pantsuits. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rakul Preet Singh, Richa Chadha