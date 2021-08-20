Just In
Rhea Kapoor’s Couture Organza Dress Or Understated Striped Saree; Which Ensemble Of Hers Did You Like More?
Post her wedding, Rhea Kapoor flaunted two exquisite outfits recently. One of her ensembles was a couture dress that had our attention, the other attire was an understated saree, which she wore to give Raksha Bandhan outfit goal. Both her ensembles were eye-catching and Rhea looked gorgeous as ever. We have decoded her two outfits for some major fashion inspiration.
Rhea Kapoor's Organza Dress
Rhea Kapoor looked like a dream in her stunning organza dress that she wore for her post-wedding party. Her dress featured a sleeveless cinched bodice and flared skirt. She wore a custom Mandala off-white organza circular dress with a box-pleated organza cape. The sleeves of her pretty ivory dress were dramatic and the attire was all hand-embroidered in delicate resham work. Her couture dress was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She paired her dress with brown-hued sandals, which went well with her look. She accessorised her look with elegant studs, rings, and neckpieces. The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted long and softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar. Well, she definitely looked like a dream.
Rhea Kapoor's Understated And Striped Saree
Photographed with her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor decided to wear a fusion saree for Raksha Bandhan from Chola that were highlighted by black-hued tones and striped patterns. The sleeves of her attire featured ruffled accents and sharp collar. She upped her style quotient with intricate gold-toned Suhani Pittie danglers from Nykaa fashion. Rhea looked amazing in her contemporary look and her makeup look was light and fresh with muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look. As for the Ray actor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, he wore an all-black attire with casual kurta and straight-fit trousers and black modern kolhapuri sandals.
So, which outfit of Rhea Kapoor's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.
Picture Source: Instagram