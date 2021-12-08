Just In
Rhea Chakraborty Looks Like A Dream In Her Yellow Chikankari Lehenga Set
Rhea Chakraborty looked like a dream in her golden lehenga and gave us an outfit goal for the upcoming wedding season. Styled by Ami Patel, both her makeup and jewellery game were strong. We have decoded this ensemble and look for you for some major fashion inspiration.
So, Rhea wore a golden embellished lehenga that was designed by Sawan Gandhi. It was the yellow chikankari lehenga from the label. Her attire was accentuated by intricately-done mirror-work and sequinned mukaish detailing. The complementing dupatta was beautifully done with patterned border and floral detailing. Rhea Chakraborty pulled off her attire gracefully and now let's talk about her jewellery look.
So, the actress kept her accessory game minimal and on-point. She wore a sparkling bangle and heavy danglers that elevated her style quotient. Her jewellery came from the label, Curio Cottage. The makeup was kept fresh and natural with dewy tones. The brown-hued lip shade, glossy pink cheekbones, and eye makeup with nude-toned eye shadow upped her look. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her look. Previously also, Rhea Chakraborty looked stunning in her traditional attire with floral detailing. Her ensemble was designed by Izzumi Mehta and she spruced up her look with jhumkis and maangtikka. The makeup was dewy and the middle-parted partly-tied tresses rounded out her look.
So, what do you think about Rhea Chakraborty's looks? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pictures Source: Instagram