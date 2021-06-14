Sushant Singh Rajput: Remembering The Late Actor And His Traditional Fashion Looks That Left Us Awestruck Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Multi-Talented actor with perceptive movies and critical acclaims to his credit, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last year. The actor has given us a number of cinematic gems with movies including Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, Chhichhore, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Raabta among others. Dil Bechara was his last movie - he won many hearts with his stunning performances. However, not only on movie front, Sushant was also quite a fashion icon for youth. He is one of the rare actors, who got a cover shoot with international supermodel. Yes, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Vogue India cover shoot with supermodel Kendall Jenner became viral in no time. He also frequented fashion week as a showstopper and be it any fashion party of the year, the actor used to look distinctive. His Instagram feed boasts his cool look in casual outfits and when we think Sushant Singh Rajput from a fashion perspective, we have an imagery of a dapper actor in denims and jackets. But Sushant Singh Rajput's fashion was not just about western outfits; he also made a strong case for traditional outfits. He had flaunted a number of modern ethnic outfits, inspiring discerning young men. On Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, we have decoded his three traditional outfits for some fashion inspiration.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Black Outfit

Sushant Singh Rajput had once exuded formal vibes with his traditional and understated black outfit. The actor looked dashing in his black bandhgala jacket that was structured and full-sleeved and teamed it with a pair of Jodhpuri pants. He looked smart in his ensemble and paired his attire with formal black shoes. Well, for those of you attending a formal event, this is the must-invest-in outfit for you.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Semi-Formal Outfit

The late actor also gave us a winning semi-formal look and inspired us with his fashionable look. He gave us wedding-related events and festive-wear goals with this ensemble of his. Sushant wore a long white kurta that was crafted out of a soothing fabric and featured overlapping detail with a round-neck. The actor teamed his attire with a pair of denims and flat sandals, which accentuated his semi-formal look. He accessorised her look with a smart watch.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Wedding-Perfect Outfit

The actor also left us with a wedding-perfect outfit goal. Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra for one of the occasions and the actor left us awestruck with his traditional outfit, perfect for wedding festivities. His attire featured a black-hued bandhgala jacket and he teamed it with white Jodhpuri pants. His jacket was adorned with chain jewel-tone and he paired his ensemble with black-hued formal shoes.

