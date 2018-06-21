Subscribe to Boldsky
Red Alert: Look Closely, Are Alia And Shraddha Sporting Almost The Same Red Tops?

By Devika
Alia and Shraddha

So, do you think Alia copied Shraddha's shirt or did Shraddha copy Alia's? We have no clue, but the two rocked the same coloured shirt and made it work too. But let's not forget that they wore almost the same shirt. It was the exact colour, even though they had styled their shirts differently.

So, Alia wore this full-sleeved red shirt that was jazzy and quite party ready. Her shirt was collared and V-necked and suited her a lot. The chic shirt was also ruffled that made Alia stand apart. Not only that, it featured a bow and was pretty unstructural. She paired her shiny red shirt with blue-coloured denims. She also completed her look with black pumps, a side bag, and a neatly tied high bun.

Alia and Shraddha

Shraddha, on the other hand, contrasted Alia's feminine look with a sporty avatar. Her red-coloured shirt was more like a top and was half-sleeved and breezy. It too didn't have any structure and was tucked inside the black-hued pyjamas with white stripes. She rounded off her look with a bag pack and a cap.

Alia and Shraddha

Perhaps, they shopped from the same brand. Their colours might have been the same but we found Shraddha a lot cooler and Alia a lot hotter. How about you? Let us know your views in the comments section.

Zodiacs Who're Happy With Little Things
    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 18:17 [IST]
