Rashmika Mandanna Turns The Heat On With Her Latest Black And White Social Media Post!
Rashmika Mandanna lately has been powering through her daily routine with tight shoot schedules, doing up her new house, catching up with friends and having some quality time with her pet, Aura. Fans following her on social media have been loving the daily updates and look forward to glimpses of her.
Looking stunning as ever, the actress took to her social media to share, "Something about the black and white pictures 🤍🖤"
Rashmika also recently moved to her new apartment in Mumbai and got back on to the sets of 'Goodbye' once shoots were allowed to commence. The Bollywood film co-stars Amitabh Bachchan.
On the work front, Rashmika is all set to foray into Bollywood with 'Mission Majnu', co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has a Pan-India film, 'Pushpa' alongside Allu Arjun in the pipeline.