Rashmika Mandanna Rocks The Casual And Fuss-Free Look; Gives Us A Travel Fashion Goal Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Rashmika Mandanna has been running a choc-o-block schedule ever since the start of the year. After wrapping up her work commitments in Hyderabad, Rashmika was spotted recently at Mumbai Airport, as she got back to the city to fulfill her brand commitments. The actress made a strong case for fuss-free casual outfit. Let's decode her ensemble for some travel fashion inspiration and find out about her upcoming projects.

Rashmika Mandanna picked a T-shirt dress in a bright pink hue. The actress added a pop of colour to the outfit with white spotless sneakers. Rashmika Mandanna carried a statement bag to accessorise her look. Keeping her makeup minimal, the star allowed her dewy skin to take center stage, and completed her on-flight look with a white face mask.

A source shared, "Rashmika has had a busy year and that seems to be the case till the end of the year. The actress was in Hyderabad shooting for the projects she had signed for; however, she is now in Mumbai to wrap up her brand commitments. The busy schedule is set to continue for some more time and so the actress is currently shuffling between cities to get all her commitments sorted."

Rashmika has two upcoming projects in Bollywood - Mission Majnu which is her Bollywood debut film and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Other than that, the actress also has a Pan-India film, Pushpa, alongside Allu Arjun. So, what do you think about Rashmika Mandanna's airport look? Let us know that in the comment section.