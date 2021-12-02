Rashmika Mandanna And Sanjana Sanghi Have Travel Fashion Goals For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you are looking forward to wearing floral in winters, Rashmika Mandanna and Sanjana Sanghi are here to inspire you. The two actors looked their fashionable best and gave us casual wear goals. So, let's decode their outfits, which have inspired us to step up our fashion game, and you can further bookmark their outfits for upcoming travel holidays.

Rashmika Mandanna's Striped Floral Separates

Styled by Stacey Cardoz, Rashmika Mandanna wore separates, which we thought not only made for a travel wear but also casual wear. She sported an olive-green cropped top that was enhanced by intricately-done flared sleeves and teamed it with a pair of pink striped pyjamas. She also layered her ensemble with an overcoat that was crafted from linen and accentuated by pale olive hue and colourful floral patterns. Rashmika also paired her ensemble with a pair of white sandals that went well with her outfit and upped her look with a pair of statement studs and white-hued frames. As for her makeup, it was highlighted by matte mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with eyeliner. The sleek long tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sanjana Sanghi's Red And Blue Floral Dress

Sanjana Sanghi looked awesome in her short brown dress that was half-sleeved. Her dress was accentuated by red-toned floral accents contrasted by blue and pink floral patterns. The dress was enhanced by white-hued scalloped detailing and she paired her gorgeous dress with white shoes from Melissa India. It was an awesome combination and Sanjana accessorised her look with a set of colourful quirky rings, elaborately-crafted earrings, and a classy watch. The makeup was marked by matte-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The eye makeup was light and subtle and the middle-parted braided tresses completed her look.

So, whose outfit did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram