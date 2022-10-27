Just In
Rakul Preet Singh’s Printed Lehenga Look Is Ideal Inspiration For Boho Chic Fashion
The pretty actress Rakul Preet Singh hands down impressed us with her chic and sassy festive outfits this Diwali season! The Thank God movie actress was spotted at various B-Town Diwali parties wearing impressive traditional and Indo-western attires. Rakul picked a lovely printed lehenga for one of her festive outings that gave boho chic style vibes!
Image: Instagram
We have decoded Rakul Preet Singh's Printed Lehenga Look that can serve as apt inspiration to slay bohemian fashion:
Image: Instagram
Rakul wore a stunning lehenga from designer Arpita Mehta's latest collection. The hues of the outfit including sand and green colour made an unusual combination. The lehenga skirt featured a lovely biophilic design all over which added to an interesting print.
Rakul matched the lehenga skirt with a sleeveless choli or blouse that was crafted to perfection. The blouse was designed with hand-embroidered mirror-work drops with a deep neckline. She layered the printed lehenga with a matching slim dupatta.
Mirrorwork, hand-embroidery, and nature-inspired prints are often found in boho-style outfits. Rakul's printed lehenga look serves the apt inspiration if you wish to experiment with off-beat patterns, and detailed work for your ethnic, fusion dressing!
Image: Instagram
The diva opted for statement dangler earrings and a handful of bangles to compliment her chic festive ensemble. With minimal yet eye-catchy jewelry pieces, Rakul managed to elevate the casual bohemian attire!
Image: Instagram
Rakul completed her festive look with natural makeup look. She sported blushed cheeks, subtle eye makeup, and a pale pink shade for lips. Her lustrous tresses were kept open with slight waves.
