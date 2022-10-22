Just In
Don't Miss
Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Suhana Khan, And Others Raise Glam Quotient At Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali Bash
It's the official season of Diwali parties in B-Town! Stars are spotted at various Diwali parties in their finest ethnic attires. Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently hosted a Diwali bash at her residence which was attended by famous Bollywood stars including Suhana Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, and others in festive-approved ensembles!
Keep scrolling to find out how celebs raised the glamour quotient in their stunning ethnic outfits:
Bhumi Pednekar
The hostess of the Diwali bash, Bhumi Pednekar looked like a diva in a multicolour lehenga. Her designer choli was indeed the USP of her ethnic outfit. Bhumi accentuated her colourful attire with bohemian-style oxidized jewelry. Her makeup was minimal and a black bindi added that quintessential Indian touch!
Samiksha Pednekar
Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar opted for a glam look with a silver sequin lehenga. Her neutral colour attire featured busy sequin work on the lehenga skirt and noodle-strap choli. Samiksha elevated her shimmery look with a diamond choker neckpiece!
Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan attended Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali party in a golden embroidered saree. The shimmer and sequin work on the saree appeared festive. Suhana opted for green stone statement earrings to accentuate her party attire!
Nysa Devgan
Nysa Devgan was spotted at the Diwali bash wearing a golden lehenga set. She elevated the detailed work lehenga outfit with statement chandelier style earrings and dewy makeup!
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha
Method actor Rajkummar Rao joined Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali Bash in a traditional outfit. Rajkummar opted for a pink colour silk Ikat kurta and white pants. Patralekha looked stunning in a pink sheer saree with sequin details. She teamed the contemporary saree with a matching off-shoulder blouse and wore a diamond jewelry set!
Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani
The pretty Rakul Preet Singh looked glamorous in a printed co-ord set that included a bralette top, skirt, and a cape. Rakul wore a pair of studded chandbali earrings that looked eye-catchy. Jacky Bhagnani looked dapper in a silver kurta set with neon-striped detailing!
