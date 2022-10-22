ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Suhana Khan, And Others Raise Glam Quotient At Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali Bash

    By
    |

    It's the official season of Diwali parties in B-Town! Stars are spotted at various Diwali parties in their finest ethnic attires. Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently hosted a Diwali bash at her residence which was attended by famous Bollywood stars including Suhana Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, and others in festive-approved ensembles!

    Keep scrolling to find out how celebs raised the glamour quotient in their stunning ethnic outfits:

    Array

    Bhumi Pednekar

    The hostess of the Diwali bash, Bhumi Pednekar looked like a diva in a multicolour lehenga. Her designer choli was indeed the USP of her ethnic outfit. Bhumi accentuated her colourful attire with bohemian-style oxidized jewelry. Her makeup was minimal and a black bindi added that quintessential Indian touch!

    Array

    Samiksha Pednekar

    Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar opted for a glam look with a silver sequin lehenga. Her neutral colour attire featured busy sequin work on the lehenga skirt and noodle-strap choli. Samiksha elevated her shimmery look with a diamond choker neckpiece!

    Array

    Suhana Khan

    Suhana Khan attended Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali party in a golden embroidered saree. The shimmer and sequin work on the saree appeared festive. Suhana opted for green stone statement earrings to accentuate her party attire!

    Array

    Nysa Devgan

    Nysa Devgan was spotted at the Diwali bash wearing a golden lehenga set. She elevated the detailed work lehenga outfit with statement chandelier style earrings and dewy makeup!

    Array

    Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

    Method actor Rajkummar Rao joined Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali Bash in a traditional outfit. Rajkummar opted for a pink colour silk Ikat kurta and white pants. Patralekha looked stunning in a pink sheer saree with sequin details. She teamed the contemporary saree with a matching off-shoulder blouse and wore a diamond jewelry set!

    Array

    Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani

    The pretty Rakul Preet Singh looked glamorous in a printed co-ord set that included a bralette top, skirt, and a cape. Rakul wore a pair of studded chandbali earrings that looked eye-catchy. Jacky Bhagnani looked dapper in a silver kurta set with neon-striped detailing!

    Comments

    More FASHION News

    Story first published: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 19:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 22, 2022
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion