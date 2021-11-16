Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Look Gorgeous In Their Wedding Outfits As They Tie The Knot Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who have been together for the past 11 years, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Chandigarh's The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort. The couple took to their respective Instagram feeds to share their candid pictures and they opted for Sabyasachi couture for their wedding. So, let's talk about their wedding outfits.

Speaking about Patralekhaa first, she wore a red tulle embroidered buti saree, which she paired with an embroidered veil. Her veil was inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi for the couple to mark their special day. While the inscription of verse was in Bengali, the English translation of it read, "I give to you my soul filled with love." Styled by Namita Alexander, the bride accessorised her look with handcrafted Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery in 22K gold with uncut diamonds, pearls, and emeralds. Patralekhaa Paul's wedding attire is what bridal dreams are made of.

As for Rajkummar Rao, he wore an embroidered raw-silk ivory jacket with gold-plated Bengal tiger buttons. He teamed it with a Bangalore silk kurta and churidar. He completed his look with handcrafted Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery in strands of cultured Japanese pearls. The actor also sported a red and gold safa and draped a silk ivory stole. Rajkummar Rao was styled by Anisha Jain.

Rajkummar Rao captioned his picture on Instagram as, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here's to forever .. and beyond ❤️"

Patralekhaa had shared the caption, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever...@rajkummar_rao".

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa looked stunning together and so, what do you think about their outfits and looks? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Stories by Joseph Radhik