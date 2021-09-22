Radhika Madan Gives Us 3 Awesome Party Outfit Goals; Which Attire Did You Like The Most? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With anthologies like Ray, Radhika Madan has been wowing everyone with her acting prowess but also giving us fashion goals. Styled by Sukriti Grover, recently she slayed it in style in her three awesome party outfits. While, she looked amazing in her floral dress, she also made a strong case for separates. We have decoded three outfits of hers for some major style inspiration.

Radhika Madan's Yellow Separates

Of late, Radhika Madan wore a pair of yellow separates that came from the label July Issue by Jyotsna S Bisht. She wore Josie Co-ord set from the label and it featured a cropped top with exaggerated ruffled sleeves and structured skirt. Her attire was splashed in the shade of yellow and she paired her attire with a pair of patterned yellow and black sandals that went well with her look. She accessorised her look with contemporary gold earrings that came from Inaya. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and glossy nude-toned eye shadow. The side-parted fringe ponytail completed her look.

Radhika Madan's Red Floral Dress

The Angrezi Medium actress also wore a red floral dress that came from Rebel India. She wore a red tulip dress from the label that was half-sleeved and featured a knotted detailing on the bodice. It was a structured dress that had a white base and teamed her ensemble with white platform heels from ASOS, which complemented her attire. She upped her style quotient with delicate hoops and ring that came from Inaya. The makeup was enhanced by natural-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The soft wavy tresses rounded out her look.

Radhika Madan's Pants Style

Radhika Madan also flaunted pants separates and looked awesome. She wore a cropped black top that was asymmetrical and came from Jaywalking and checkered pants with slits from Bershka. She teamed her pants with a sleek black-hued belt and a pair of black pumps, which accentuated her look. She accessorised her look with edgy rings from Inaya and the makeup was highlighted by natural-pink lip shade and smokey kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses wrapped up her look. She wore this attire for Shiddat promotions.

So, which outfit and look of Radhika Madan did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Mayur Butwani