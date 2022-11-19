Just In
- 1 hr ago The Easiest Acne Routine For Everyone Who Can't Stand A 12-Step Routine
- 2 hrs ago Measles Outbreak In Mumbai: Know About The Disease, Its Causes, Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention
- 3 hrs ago Karisma Kapoor’s Floral Print Saree Look Reflects Classic Elegance, Pics!
- 5 hrs ago Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Know About The Date And Timings, Legends, Rituals, Celebrations And Significance
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Reasons For Marina's Eviction From The House!
- News Alibag woman loses Rs 1.12 cr to fraudsters who promised her gift from UK
- Sports India vs New Zealand: The things that Surya does, I wouldn't even dream of doing: Glenn Phillips
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Unveiled At Rider Mania – 7 Shades Revealed – Pre-Bookings Open
- Travel The Rock Of Gibraltar: Pillars of Hercules
- Finance ICICI Securities Sees 17% Return In This Miniratna Small Cap Stock, Target Price Rs 160, Buy
- Technology How to Download Your Twitter Archive; Save Tweets and DMs Before Twitter Shuts Down
- Education CLAT Application 2023: Correction Window Opens; Check Details Here
Priyanka Chopra’s Chikankari Pantsuit Is The Perfect Reflection Of Power Dressing With Traditional Artistry
Global Icon Priyanka Chopra is known for her impeccable acting, outbound personality, and speaking her mind. The diva whenever she makes a public appearance ensures to give a style takeaway for everyone who understands the power of understated, chic, and personal style. The talented movie star recently shared a pantsuit look that she chose for the UNICEF meet in Lukhnow, India!
Image: Instagram
Scroll below as we have decoded Priyanka Chopra's stunning pantsuit look in detail:
Image: Instagram
PC looked amazing in a grey pantsuit outfit by designer Anjul Bhandari. The selected outfit comprised a white ribbed cropped top, a grey colour blazer jacket, and matching pants. But the prime USP of this chic and understated outfit was the beautiful traditional Chikankari work across the pantsuit outfit. The grey and white intricate threadwork with the floral design was the best example of the finest artistry and craftsmanship!
Image: Instagram
The Baywatch movie star elevated her power suit with selective accessories pieces. PC chose minimal jewellery that comprised a pair of stud earrings and a crystal bracelet. Her white open-toe heels perfectly complemented the understated pantsuit attire. PC gave the perfect styling takeaway of wearing only minimal jewellery for formal wear to form a subtle look!
PC is known for her striking good look with or without makeup. For this power dress suit, PC flaunted a no-makeup or natural makeup look. With just a hint of blush on the cheeks, subtle eye makeup, single-stroke liner, and gloss on the lips, Priyanka elevated her minimalistic style. For the hairstyle, PC kept her fabulous locks open and wavy at the ends!
- bollywood wardrobeKarisma Kapoor’s Floral Print Saree Look Reflects Classic Elegance, Pics!
- menInternational Men’s Day 2022: 6 Must-Have Classic Outfits In Men’s Wardrobe
- bollywood wardrobeKatrina Kaif To Janhvi Kapoor, 5 Celebs Experiments With ‘Safety Pin’ Style Trend
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon In A Blue Cut-Out Dress Gives A Nod To Risqué Fashion, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeKajol’s Red Organza Saree Look Defines Elegance And Simplistic Style, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeMadhuri Dixit’s Embellished Sharara Outfit Is Ideal For Your Ethnic Style Inspiration, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeShanaya Kapoor’s Sequin Modern Saree Avatar Is What You Need For A Wedding, Pics
- bollywood wardrobeAnanya Panday’s Body-Hugging Jumpsuit Ensemble Makes a Perfect Party-Ready Look, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeElle Beauty Awards 2022: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, and More Shine On The Black Carpet
- fashionBest Tips To Detox Your Wardrobe
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, 6 White Saree Looks By B-Town Beauties That Are Perfect For The Wedding
- bollywood wardrobeRanveer Singh’s Ultimate Style Guide To Ace Floral Print For Men