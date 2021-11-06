Diwali 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt And Other Bollywood Divas In Their Traditional Best Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Come Diwali and this time, unlike last year, the Hindi film industry celebrities stepped out of their homes and partied. For the occasions, they dressed up in their traditional best and gave us stunning fashion goals. Speaking about the actresses, from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, to Katrina Kaif, the divas looked gorgeous and inspired us to up our wardrobe. So, let's talk about their ethnic fashion and styling.

Photographer Courtesy: Isné Bobo Nuyent || BOBO.XX

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' White Floral Lehenga

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had our attention with her white-hued floral lehenga that she wore for the Diwali bash. Styled by Ami Patel, her lehenga featured a sleeveless blouse that was embellished with textured mirror accents and she paired it with a flared skirt that was accentuated by floral prints. She wore a complementing dupatta with her ensemble. It was a sand floral tiered print skirt and mirror blouse set from the designer's label. The emerald-gold choker with pearls, intricately-done earrings, dazzling bangles, and a statement ring, upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones with bronzer touch, and smokey kohl. The long wavy tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: CS Toledo

Jacqueline Fernandez's Red Floral Saree

Styled by Chandini Whabi, Jacqueline Fernandez draped an exquisite red saree that came from Ekaya. It was a Benarasi saree that she wore and her saree was accentuated by subtle floral patterns and silver floral buttis accents. The saree featured an embellished silver border and multitude of floral patterns on the palla. She paired her saree with a full-sleeved red blouse, which went well with her saree. Jacqueline accessorised her look with delicate studs and intricately-crafted bangles. Her jewellery came from Curio Cottage and Joolry. Her makeup was enhanced by meticulously-contoured cheekbones, red lip shade, and smokey mascara. The red roses-adorned bun rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu

Genelia Deshmukh's White Floral Saree

Genelia Deshmukh gave us a saree goal too and she looked stunning as ever. The actress wore a white-hued saree that was designed by Anavila. The saree was accentuated by pink and blue floral accents and she teamed it with a matching blouse. Styled by Who Wore What When, she paired her saree with a pair of embellished juttis that went well with her saree. Genelia spruced up her look with heavy silver bangles and meticulously-crafted jhumkis. Her jewellery came from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, smokey kohl, and a tiny red bindi. The middle-parted bun completed her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam



Mrunal Thakur's Black And Gold Saree

Mrunal Thakur looked amazing in her black and gold saree that was designed by Punit Balana. It was a matte black saree that was detailed with marodi-work detailing and the sleeveless blouse was also accentuated by embellished marodi work. Styled by Ami Patel, Mrunal elevated her style quotient with minimal but on-point jewellery. Her jewellery came from Narayan Jewellers and it consisted of elaborately-done earrings and a statement ring. The makeup was highlighted by glossy nude-toned lip shade, pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

Picture Source: Instagram

Katrina Kaif's Pink Embellished Saree

Katrina Kaif draped a pink saree as she celebrated Diwali with her family members. The actress wore a Manish Malhotra saree that was impeccably-draped and featured gold-embellished tones and she teamed it with a textured gold and silver blouse, which was sleeveless. With styling done by Ami Patel, Katrina upped her look with minimally-crafted jewellery that included a bracelet, ring, and danglers. While her earrings came from Amrapali, her bracelet and ring were from Manish Malhotra's jewellery label. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a tiny black bindi. The sleek tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Madhav Kakkar

Swara Bhasker's Black Floral Lehenga Set

Swara Bhasker wore a lehenga for the Diwali bash and looked stunning. Designed by Raw Mango, her lehenga featured a half-sleeved blouse and a long, flared skirt. With black as the base, her lehenga was accentuated by silver-toned nature-inspired accents. She draped a black dupatta that was adorned with gold-toned floral accents and embellished border. Her bangle was elaborately-crafted and made for a striking jewellery, particularly. However, she also upped her look with a statement ring, an intricately-done choker, and eye-catching studs. Swara's jewellery came from Apala by Sumit. Her makeup was marked by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, dark kohl, and a tiny black bindi. The middle-parted bun rounded out her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Bipasha Basu Grover's Blue And Pink Lehenga

Bipasha Basu Groved exuded festive Diwali vibes with her lehenga set and her attire came from Rajdeep Ranawat's collection. She wore a lehenga that had a blue base and featured multi-hued floral accents and she draped a complementing dupatta with her ensemble. The actress notched up her look with statement and intricately-crafted gold jewellery that included heavy bangles and jhumkis, and her jewellery came from the label, Popley Eternal. The makeup was highlighted by rani-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, pink eye shadow, and a tiny pink bindi. The middle-parted wavy highlighted tresses completed her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty's Peach Sharara Set

Rhea Chakraborty sported a peach sharara set that came from the label, Gulabo Jaipur. Her attire featured a kurta and sharara bottoms that had mirror-work accents and she teamed it with a matching plain peach dupatta with scalloped edges. It was the Raatrani set from the label and Rhea accessorised her look with diamond danglers. Her makeup was marked by contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Sudhanshu | Mumbai | Films

Alia Bhatt's Purple And Gold Lehenga

Alia Bhatt sported a Sabyasachi lehenga that featured a half-sleeved purple blouse and matching flared skirt. The blouse had a plunging neckline and the skirt was accentuated by gold embellished detailing. She wore a matching dupatta with her attire and as such, her ensemble was enhanced by purple base and dotted patterns. She accessorised her look with red-stoned and gold jhumkis that went well with her lehenga set. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a purple bindi. The middle-parted copper tresses completed her avatar.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.