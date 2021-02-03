Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Latest Photoshoot Is About Athleisure Outfits, Strong Eye Makeup, And Wet Tresses Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas earned praise for her performance in The White Tiger. Priyanka Chopra Jonas introduced the first beauty brand that she created, Anomaly. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir, 'Unfinished' is about to release. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the global icon, has been ruling the film industry - both Hollywood and Hindi Film industry, and our hearts. Her recent cover photoshoot for the ELLE UK magazine was absolutely striking and showed her different moods.

The stylist for her photoshoot was Aurelia Donaldson. She flaunted a lot of athleisure outfits, which we so loved. She made a strong case for denim drapes and a spaghetti top but she looked equally amazing in black-hued separates consisting of a cropped top and shorts. She paired it with lace boots. She even made her pairing contemporary with a crop top and pants but also flaunted classics with a white sleeveless top and washed denims. Priyanka Chopra also surprised us with her tuxedo long coat outfit, which she teamed with a pair of smart black shoes.

Apart from her outfits in the photoshoot, her makeup was also bold with glossy lip shades and smoky kohl under her eyes too. The messy wet hairstyles with tousled tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about this latest photoshoot of hers? We found it fabulous and intense.