Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Her Mother Slay It In Style In Their Western Outfits At An Event Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning as she visited Rockhall with her family members. However, it was not only Priyanka Chopra, who looked stylish but also her mother, Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra. The mother-daughter duo slayed it in their western outfits and we have decoded their fashion game for you.

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra first, the diva has been giving us oodles of fashion goals these days. This time, the actress wore a tiered dress that was red-hued with intricate patterns. It was a plunging neckline dress with full sleeves and with dazzling golden lighting backdrop, this dress of hers looked even more eye-catching. Her simple dress made for a perfect casual party number and the Baywatch actress teamed her ensemble with bow-inspired flats, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings and the makeup was spruced up by pink lip shade. The ponytail completed her look.

Her mother also dressed up and slayed it in top and shorts. She wore a gorgeous woven top that was full-sleeved with tassel detailing and paired it with black shorts. Dr. Madhu Chopra also teamed her ensemble with black-hued sports shoes. Her accessory game was minimal and on-point and the makeup was light. The short tresses rounded out her look. They both looked amazing together, isn't it?

Picture Source: Instagram