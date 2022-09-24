Just In
Priyanka Chopra In Backless Black Dress Looked Like A Glam Diva; Gave Chic Fashion Goals
She is an actor par excellence. Her confidence and enigma are something else. And her style, well it can be defined as chic and effortless. Actor Priyanka Chopra along with her hubby, Nick Jonas hosted a dinner party for her friends at her NYC restaurant Sona. PC donned a lovely backless dress that made a perfect choice for a dinner date with special people!
Image: Instagram
Keep reading to know more about her chic and fashionable ensemble:
All About PC’s Black Dasa Dress
Image: Instagram
Trust Priyanka to nail a chic dressing style without having to put much effort. The global star chose a KHAITE Dasa Dress in black that may have appeared plain and minimal but had quite a few interesting details!
The tea-length crepe outfit featured three-fourth sheer sleeves, cut-outs at shoulders, and a crisscross feature at the back. The symmetrical hemline of the dress had a flowy and ruched skirt-like appeal to it.
Smoky Eyes And Minimal Accessories
Image: Instagram
Black and gold make a classic combination. Priyanka chose chunky gold hoop earrings that complemented her all-black outfit. She also flaunted a mini black pouch bag with a golden chain-link strap. Her heels were strappy and black, which added perfectly to her all-black party outfit!
For makeup, PC flaunted smoky, kohled eyes look and pink lip gloss. Her hair was long, sleek, and featured ombre highlights!
Always Make Time For Friends
Image: Instagram
Priyanka many times has mentioned that she literally lives out of a suitcase. It's amazing how she manages her busy schedule for her Bollywood, Hollywood, and other Global work commitments. She was in NYC to attend a few events like the Forbes Philanthropy Summit, Global Citizen Festival, FC Festival, and much more.
Despite her busy schedule, she managed to host the party that was attended by her friends including Noble Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, fashion designer Prabal Gurung, Vanity Fair editor Radhika Jones, and actress Sarita Choudhury.
PC made one chic and glamorous host don't you think?
