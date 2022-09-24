Priyanka Chopra In Backless Black Dress Looked Like A Glam Diva; Gave Chic Fashion Goals

All About PC’s Black Dasa Dress Image: Instagram Trust Priyanka to nail a chic dressing style without having to put much effort. The global star chose a KHAITE Dasa Dress in black that may have appeared plain and minimal but had quite a few interesting details! The tea-length crepe outfit featured three-fourth sheer sleeves, cut-outs at shoulders, and a crisscross feature at the back. The symmetrical hemline of the dress had a flowy and ruched skirt-like appeal to it.

Smoky Eyes And Minimal Accessories Image: Instagram Black and gold make a classic combination. Priyanka chose chunky gold hoop earrings that complemented her all-black outfit. She also flaunted a mini black pouch bag with a golden chain-link strap. Her heels were strappy and black, which added perfectly to her all-black party outfit! For makeup, PC flaunted smoky, kohled eyes look and pink lip gloss. Her hair was long, sleek, and featured ombre highlights!