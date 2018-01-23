Subscribe to Boldsky
Parineeti Chopra Turns The Sassiest For Unveiling Australia Tourism Video

Posted By:
parineeti chopra unveiling autralia tourism video

Parineeti Chopra, Australia's brand ambassador unveiled her video collection in coordination with Australia Tourism.

At the video-unveiling event, the actress could not keep us off from drooling over her cool and sassy style book.

She was wearing an asymmetrically cropped white shirt from Chola The Label and light washed blue jeans from French Connection. The shirt had a knotted black belt to make the look sassier.

Along with the attire, she matched a pair of big earrings from Flower Child by Shaheen Abbas. Her hair was tied in a top knot and the look got completed with light day-out makeup.

As usual, the magical hands behind her styling was Sanjana Batra.

parineeti chopra, fashion, bollywood
