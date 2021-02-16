Parineeti Chopra’s Chic Black Outfit Is What You Need To Ace The Fierce And Fabulous Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, Parineeti Chopra has been promoting her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train. With her movie, 10 days away, the actress is enjoying dressing up. So, recently, she wore an all-black outfit, something which we could easily sport and looked fabulous as ever. Styled by Mohit Rai, Parineeti's styling was done impeccably.

The actress wore an outfit from Zara and it consisted of a black round-necked knitted sweater and leather pants. It was a stunning combination and be it at a party or office, this ensemble made for a perfect winter wear. Parineeti looked fierce and fabulous in her attire and she paired her outfit with a pair of black pencil heels, which went well with her attire.

Well, not only her outfit choice was awesome, we also loved her smart white watch that upped her stylish avatar. Her makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smoky kohl. She painted her nails white and the highlighted ponytail rounded out her avatar. Parineeti looked amazing and we can't wait to watch her upcoming movie. So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Ajay Kadam