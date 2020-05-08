On Sonam Kapoor’s Wedding Anniversary, The Actresses Including Her Who Wore Traditional Red Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja went for traditional red on her wedding. The diva celebrates her second wedding anniversary today and we can't stop admiring the lehenga that she wore on her wedding. It was a gorgeous lehenga but her red-hued traditional attire also made us think of the all the Bollywood actresses, who wore quintessential red on their wedding day. Including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, let's find out other Bollywood divas, who opted for the red wedding ensemble.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a conventional red lehenga on her wedding day and looked phenomenal. She wore a red-hued lehenga, which was designed by Anuradha Vakil. We absolutely loved her lotus motifs-adorned lehenga. Her lehenga also featured floral accents, which were crafted intricately. The golden zari-bordered dupatta accentuated her avatar and it seemed like a saree the way her dupatta was draped. She teamed her lehenga with a complementing blouse and wore another heavy dupatta that covered her neatly-done impeccable bun. She wasn't shy on the jewellery front as well, Sonam Kapoor accessorised her look with a heavy choker and haar set. She wore traditional red bangles and kaleeras. The maangtikka and hair accessory accentuated her avatar. She paired her attire with Jimmy Choo sandals. The makeup was highlighted by pink touches.

Esha Deol

Esha Deol's wedding was also a grand affair and she looked resplendent in her elaborate lehenga too. The actress wore a red and orange lehenga that was intricately-embroidered and featured traditional motifs that highlighted on the craftsmanship of the country. The border of her lehenga was also accentuated by miniature patterns, which made her look seem even more elaborate. The complementing dupatta was draped in a cross-bodied style. Her lehenga was designed by Neeta Lulla. She was also bold with her jewellery choices. The actress wore an exquisite kamarband, a dainty neckpiece, traditional red and white bangles, and maangtikka. The makeup was meticulously done.

Bipasha Basu Grover

Bipasha Basu wore a Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding day and the actress looked absolutely amazing. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate patterns in golden-toned threadwork. Her lehenga was pretty elaborate and she too draped her dupatta in a cross-bodied style. The actress also covered her impeccable bun with her dupatta. She wore a heavy neckpiece, nath, and bangles to accentuate her look. Bipasha also spruced up her look with stunning earrings and maangtikka. She also wore a traditional mukut, which is worn by Bengali brides. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and a red bindi.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a red saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani. Accentuated by red hue, her saree was adorned with 8000 Swarovski crystals and her saree absolutely came alive with floral accents. We loved the way she draped her saree giving it a lehenga touch. Shilpa Shetty's saree was approx. 50 lakhs and her jewellery game was strong too. The actress spruced up her look with a peacock-inspired armlet, a heavy neckpiece and complementing haar set, stone-studded danglers, and hair accessory. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and a bindi. The mogra-adorned bun rounded out her avatar.

Genelia D'Souza

Genelia D'Souza also draped a Neeta Lulla saree on her wedding day. She wore a red-hued saree that was meticulously done and was a cross between minimal and maximalist. Her saree was about INR 17 lakh and we loved the dazzling embellishment on her dupatta, which covered her head. Her jewellery game was slightly lighter as compared to other divas. She wore ornate bangles, neckpiece, maangtikka, mundvlya, and a traditional nath to give her look a Maharashtrian bridal look touch. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and soft kohl.

Source: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Deepika Padukone

For her Sindhi wedding celebration, Deepika Padukone wore a wedding lehenga by Sabyasachi. It was a hand-embroidered set with golden tilla detailing. It was a beautifully embellished number, which she paired with a dupatta that had the words, Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava' beautifully stitched on it. With her lehenga set, Deepika Padukone had set the trend of getting shlokas embossed on wedding attire. She wore kaleeras, nath, multiple dazzling rings, and a heavy maangtikka to accentuate her look. The makeup was highlighted by kohl and pink lip shade.

Sagarika Ghatge

Sagarika Ghatge, who starred in Chak De India, wore a plain red saree for her wedding. She looked gorgeous and inspired to follow the rule, less is more in fashion. We loved her plain red saree that featured intricately-embroidered border. In her case, it was the blouse that accentuated the saree. She wore a maroon half-sleeved blouse that was adorned with white-toned floral patterns. Sagarika kept her look simple by accessorising her look with silver neckpiece and complementing earrings. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and a tiny red bindi. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta looked every inch regal on her wedding day. She wore a red-hued Manish Malhotra lehenga. Her blouse was full-sleeved with intricate embroidery on the sleeves. The voluminous skirt was adorned with gold-toned motifs and the border of her ensemble was accentuated by patterns from a quintessential royal wedding. The border also featured intricate floral detailing. She also draped a red dupatta that covered her head. She accessorised her look with red and white bangles, haathphool, kamarband, a nath, a maangtikka, neckpiece, and earrings. The bindi and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Photo Credit: Stories by Joseph Radhik

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a traditional red lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee on her wedding day. It took 110 embroiders from Calcutta and about 3720 hours to craft this stunning piece. Her lehenga was crafted with hand-cut and hand-embroidered organza flowers, French knots in silk floss, delicate Siam-red crystals, and intricate threadwork. It was a gorgeous lehenga and Priyanka Chopra looked like a dream in her wedding attire. She wore multi-layered necklaces, red and white bangles, nath, earrings, and maangtikka. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade.

So, whose red wedding lehenga did you like the most? Let us know that.