On Sobhita Dhulipala’s Birthday, Why Her Fashion Is Aspirational And Her 5 Stunning Slay-Worthy Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

There are a few actors, who are outsiders and get a big break just after their first movie - Sobhita Dhulipala is one of those talented actors. Her debut movie Raman Raghav 2.0 with Anurag Kashyap as the director, earned her recognition. Post her first film, Sobhita Dhulipala, who secured second position at the Femina Miss India 2013, went on to make significant films including The Body, Ghost Stories, Bard of Blood, and Made in Heaven among others. Recently, the prolific actress made news by bagging her first Hollywood project. The actress will be seen in Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man. She is one of the lead actors in the movie, which will be releasing on Netflix. However, while her movie and series choices seem well thought-out and far from the conventional mainstream route (so far), her fashion game is equally interesting and distinctive.

Mostly effortless, her fashion reflects appreciation of fabrics, textiles, sensibilities, literature, vintage nostalgia, and more. Her Instagram feeds boasts her mirror-selfie moments and her candid moments, such as stepping down the pavement or her observing some aspect on the set, meditatively. She is also one of the rare actors, who hasn't got her personal social media feed dominated by fashion photoshoots (except for magazine photoshoots). In fact, Sobhita Dhulipala has kept it real and natural, which is where her fashion becomes so aspirational. It's like the actress isn't evidently flaunting her outfit but yet making a strong fashion statement. The budding fashion aficionados or basically those who want to upgrade their Instagram feed to a feed that looks natural and slay-worthy, should definitely follow Sobhita Dhulipala. Born on 31 May 1992, Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates her birthday today and on her birthday, we have curated 5 awesome fashion looks of hers for you, so that you can take cues on looking stunning without doing much.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Charles Bukowski Dress

If you follow literature and admire the work of Charles Bukowski, and also love to dress up, Sobhita Dhulipala's dress is ideal for you. The dress came from the label, Huemn and it featured a Charles Bukowski graphic print on a white base. Posed confidently with clear blue sky in the backdrop, Sobhita looked picture-perfect. She teamed her half-sleeved dress with black ankle-length socks with jewel-tones. She upped her styling game with a checkered scarf, black sunglasses, and a metallic chain. With a cuppa in her hand, she completed her modern edgy look.

Sobhita Dhulipala's High-Waist Denims Look

This photo of hers made us think of the polaroid picture-days. Thanks to the monsoon season too for giving us one of the fashion outfits that we can all slay easily. Dressed for an interview, Sobhita wore a polo-neck black-hued top that was full-sleeved and paired it with high-waist denim jeans, which were on the baggy side. She also sported a classy black leather belt and sports shoes marked by white hue and orange accents. She carried a big black purse with her. The makeup was marked by red lip shade and subtle kohl. The softly-curled tresses gave her look the 80s fashion effect. And she carried a blue-hued umbrella with her too.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Jacket And Skirt

This was the formal look of 60s that Sobhita Dhulipala made relevant in the 2020. The actor looked impressive as she stepped down the ramp, effortlessly as ever. Her attire featured a white t-shirt that she teamed with a classic black structured blazer and grey textured skirt. We totally liked this look and her look was something most of us can pull off. She paired her ensemble with pointed white heels that went well with her attire. The round-framed shades and delicate studs spruced up her look. The middle-parted hairdo completed her attire and Sobhita carried a purse with her and a brown bag.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Metallic Flowy Gown

When it comes to slaying it at awards events too, Sobhita Dhulipala always stuns us with her outfits. Speaking of her slay-worthy outfits, this gown by designer Amit Aggarwal was one of them. Her metallic halter gown with pleated fall was absolutely flowy and breezy, but glamorous - suiting the occasion. She wore a bold makeup with her couture attire. The makeup was highlighted by plum lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccable eyeliner. The neat hairdo rounded out her stylish look.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Colour-Blocked Skirt Look

Sobhita Dhulipala was staring into space, as she mentioned in one of her posts, which was from BTS (behind the scenes) of Made in Heaven season 1. She also made a skirt and top combination look like the ultimate outfit that we should prefer over similar outfits. The actress wore a maroon full-sleeved jersey top and teamed it with a pleated pink skirt. Sobhita paired her ensemble with boots, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with studs and the makeup was enhanced by muted tones. The ponytail rounded out her elegant look.

So, which outfit of Sobhita Dhulipala you liked the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy birthday, Sobhita Dhulipala!

Picture Source: Instagram