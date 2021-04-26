Just In
On 8 Years Of Aashiqui 2, Shraddha Kapoor’s Simple And Chic Fashionable Looks Decoded From The Film
Directed by Mohit Suri, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Aashiqui 2 was released on 26 April 2013. It was the highest grossing film of the year and turned out to be the first commercial success for both the actors. The songs, the performance of the actors, the costumes, and every single thing, made the film very popular and it touched the hearts of the audience. Shraddha, who rose to fame for her portrayal as Aarohi Keshav Shirke, impressed us with her simple and chic looks. She commendably pulled out de-glam looks with such grace and simplicity. So, as Aashiqui 2 marks 8 years today, let us take a look at 5 simple and chic fashionable looks of the actress from the film.
Shraddha Kapoor In A Green Saree
This pose from the poster of the film got so popular among couples. The poster showed Aditya Roy Kapur covering his and Shraddha Kapoor's head with his black leather jacket under the rain. Shraddha was dressed in a light-green saree, which was accentuated by golden dotted patterns and embellished border. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless and backless heavily sequinned golden blouse. The actress held the black heels and accessorised her look with silver bangles.
Shraddha Kapoor In A Peach Dress
In one of the scenes, Shraddha Kapoor was seen dolled up in a light peach-hued mini dress that featured intricate white floral embroidered patterns. The sleeves of her dress were puffed, which added stylish quotient. She styled her hair with twisted braids from the front and wrapped up her look with minimal makeup marked by kohled eyes and light pink lip shade.
Shraddha Kapoor In A Pink Top And Printed Skirt
Shraddha Kapoor donned a sleeveless round-collar pink top that had subtle sheen. She teamed her top with an easy-breezy white long skirt, which was accentuated by green, red, and yellow prints. The multicolour bangles and handbag upped her look. Shraddha let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with kohled eyes and pink lip shade.
Shraddha Kapoor In A Red Gown
In one of the scenes, where Aarohi aka Shraddha Kapoor becomes a successful singer and was doing a shoot in the film, she flaunted her glam look in a sleeveless red flared voluminous gown and looked pretty. Her makeup was highlighted by smokey eyes and red lip tint while her hair was given heavy curls.
Shraddha Kapoor In A Maroon Top And Printed Skirt
We cannot forget the first look of Shraddha Kapoor in the film when she was singing in the bar, sporting a very easy-going simple look. She donned a quarter-sleeved plain maroon tee and teamed it with a long dark purple skirt. The skirt featured thick stripes with multicolour prints on it. She notched up her look with multicolour bangles and left her side-partitioned curly hair open.
So, what do you think about these looks of Shraddha Kapoor from Aashiqui 2 film? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: T-Series