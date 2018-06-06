OMG! Did Sonakshi Sinha Just Take Style Lessons From Ranveer Singh?

Are you thinking what we are thinking? After seeing this vision called Sonakshi Sinha, we were thinking if she took some style inspiration from Ranveer Singh. Yes, the diva not only donned the typical bright colours that Ranveer has no qualms sporting, but also had the same walk and attitude as Ranveer.

Well, we are certainly not complaining. Moreover, we loved it. The actress has completely taken a U-turn from her much-stereotyped Indian beauty avatar and has transformed into this sporty and sexy Sonakshi. However, be it traditional or western, we love her both the ways.

So, the actress was off to London and sported an athleisure outfit that we so want to wear. Her ensemble looked so fun and kickass on her. We loved her bright orange hooded Adidas sweatshirt (oh she is also wearing the same brand that Ranveer Singh is the brand ambassador of!) and her black tights with a slight slit on the thighs.

Yay! She rocked it and we also loved her super cool 'I-don't-give-a-damn' expression, as she cheerfully posed for shutterbugs. We also liked her black bandana and the white sports shoes. Fabulous colour coordination, Sonakshi!

However, we wished that the 'Lootera' star carried a gym bag with her instead of this big black side bag. But overall, she looked all things spice and nice.

Well, Sonakshi not only gave us some airport wear goals but also inspired us to go gym-wear shopping. Well done, Sonakshi, you are hardly failing at the fashion game.