OMG! Bebo Repeated Her 'I Am Not A Chick Flick' Tee!

By Devika
Kareena Kapoor fashion
therealkareenakapoor

A.......whaattt! Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her 'I Am Not A Chick Flick' T-shirt again! This time, the venue was different but her tee was exactly the same. We get it Kareena, 'Veere Di Wedding' is not a 'chick flick'.

The actress had sported this tee earlier this month at the gym. And this time, the venue was the airport. The diva is headed to Delhi for the promotion of her movie. However, this time, Bebo tweaked her wardrobe a bit and looked slightly different from the gym look.

So, at the aiport, she teamed her famous tee with a pair of blue denims, instead of black tights, which she sported at the gym. She made a ponytail instead of a bun and wore a black-coloured Balenciaga cap. She didn't do any makeup, it was very natural but she still looked beautiful. Only her pink lipshade and the same hued nailpolish were prominent.

Bebo went jewellery-free. Why don fussy trinkets to the airport, right? She accessorized her look with a black Hermes Birkin handbag. Her black and white shoes by Nike complemented her sporty avatar.

Well, for Kareena Kapoor Khan, the promotions of the movie have already started at the airport. We feel that she wants to nail this into our heads that her upcoming movie is not a chick flick. Even if she repeated her clothes, Kareena changed her avatar this time and her fashion was on point. We loved her t-shirt, did you too?

    Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 17:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2018
