Oh Yeah! Taapsee Pannu's Bright Yellow Pantsuit Is Not Everyone's Shot Of Whiskey

The colour yellow particularly suits the effervescent people with a million dollar smile. And Taapsee Pannu certainly comes to our mind when we think about such awesome people. As you would have guessed, Taapsee made us go gaga when she sported a yellow-hued attire for the trailer launch of her upcoming film, 'Soorma'.

The 'Pink' actress looked amazing AF in a Narendra Kumar outfit. We loved how she wore this colour so effortlessly and seemed so comfortable in her pantsuit. Well, that bright yellow ensemble of Taapsee's was definitely not everyone's shot of whiskey.

Her attire consisted of a vibrant yellow slightly longer jacket and high-waist flared pants. Interesting, right? And if that was not striking enough, the actress teamed her attire with a black top. We are glad that Taapsee picked up black colour, as any other hue such as pink or blue wouldn't have given it that look. That's a bang-on colour block!

We thought that FKNS lining gave her ensemble a rather edgy and quirky look. Taapsee went a step bolder in the colour contrast game by donning white coloured shoes. Had it been black, it would have complemented her attire too, but the white was hard to ignore, for sure.

Taapsee kept her makeup minimal but allowed her curly hair to do all the talking. Her middle-parted ponytail was an unusual choice but the diva pulled it off effortlessly.

Well, Taapsee, you are giving us style goals and we are inspired to try more of these dramatic shades. We are giving a thumbs up to Taapasee Pannu's vivacious avatar, how about you?