Oh No! Neha Dhupia And Her Hubby Looked Fashionably Mismatched

The newly and secretly wed Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi look great together; but in the recent pic of theirs, they appeared pretty mismatched. The couple wore contrasting looks and while one looked fine, the other didn't look so fine.

Any guesses on who between the two disappointed us? If you think it was Angad, then you are absolutely wrong. On the contrary, it was Neha, who we thought looked over-dressed. First of all, we can't figure out the fabric of her attire, but whatever it was, it certainly didn't look too appealing. Next, we didn't even like the fitting of her subtle shimmery dress, and on the top of it, her attire looked creased and wrinkled.

Her shirt-dress would have looked smarter had it been ironed well. However, on the positive note, she accessorised her attire really well, with white shoes and round-shaped shades.

If Neha sported a semi-formal party wear, Angad went all casual on the other hand. He looked awesome even though it was a safe choice. We loved his blue coloured 'Raw' tee and his black denims that featured a slight slit. However, we wished he had teamed his cool look with sneakers instead of those white slippers.

But whatever their dress choice might have been, these two looked happy together and certainly gave us #couplegoals.