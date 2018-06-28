Oh No! Anushka Sharma's Pantsuit Is A Fashion Disaster Of The Day

Oh no! Anushka Sharma had an attire-failure this time as she donned a velvet pantsuit at Anand L Rai's birthday bash. We were disappointed to see the stunning actress in this outfit that we thought didn't look good at all. Yes, her pink pantsuit shouted for attention but it was too over-the-top and didn't make her look awesome.

And we think that for the first time in ages Anushka didn't look like a lady boss. First, we thought that it wasn't a good use of the fabric. Had it been a gown instead of a pantsuit, maybe it would have looked a lot better.

The second failing point was that it didn't accentuate her slender frame. This attire looked more appropriate for a disco night rather than a birthday party wear. The coat was not properly overlapping and wasn't at all structured and crisp - the reason this fabric was a disaster here. Somehow, we didn't even like the flared velvet pants.

We didn't like the choice of sandals too. Had she worn black heels or maybe the same shade of pink, it would have looked much better. That colour-blocking with a lighter shade was not at all good.

What we liked was her dewy makeup, her middle-parted hairdo, and the hoop earrings.

What do you all think about Anushka Sharma's look? Do you all agree with us or have a different view? Let us know in the comments section.