    Samantha Akkineni’ Gives Us A Bridal Look Idea With Her Green Lehenga And Emerald Jewellery

    By
    |

    South star Samantha Akkineni has been impressing us with her fashionable outfits. Her Instagram feed boasts her stunning sartorial choices and well, the actress is the style inspiration we all need.

    Recently, the Oh Baby actress took to her Instagram handle to share her pictures in a beautiful green-hued floral lehenga from Shyamal & Bhumika's store launch in Hyderabad. Samantha looked absolutely stunning in the designer lehenga. So, let's take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, for the store launch, Samantha Akkineni opted for the designer's elaborate lehenga, which was accentuated by intricate pink floral patterns. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, she teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved boat-neck golden choli that had a whiff of embellishment. She completed her look with a net dupatta that was gracefullydraped on her shoulder. Her dupatta also had delightful pink floral accents on its border. The actress accessorised her look with gold,emerald, and pearl drop earrings and matching choker necklace. Her beautiful accessories came from Hyderabad's Shree Jewellers.

    On the makeup front, Samantha Akkineni spruced up her look with sharp contouring. The filled brows, soft kohled eyes with glittering eyeshadow, curled lashes, and glossy pink lip shade rounded out her look. She neatly tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun, which suited her look.

    We absolutely loved Samantha Akkineni's designer lehenga. The ethnic accessories also upped her look. If you are in search of a designer lehenga for a close familywedding, Samantha's green-hued lehenga is the perfect one.

    What are your thoughts on Samantha's designer floral lehenga? Do let us know in the comment section.

    All pic credits: Samantha Akkineni

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 13:50 [IST]
