Filhall Promotions: Nupur Sanon’s Floral Dress Is Just What You Should Add To Your Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Nupur Sanon looked absolutely amazing in her dress, which she wore for the promotions of her song, Filhall. The actress was styled by Sukriti Grover and she looked pretty. Her attire was about an eye-catching colour-block and her accessory game was light and chic. So, let's find out more about her dress that totally had our attention.

So, Nupur wore a pastel green-hued dress that came from the label, Aapro. Her dress was sleeveless with a side slit, and her attire was accentuated by purple and yellow-toned floral accents. The dress was structured with a figure-flattering silhouette and the interesting part about her dress were also those purple-hued sleeves. Highlighted by white-toned floral accents, the sleeves were puffed and full-length. She paired her ensemble with white-hued stappy sandals, which went well with her outfit.

Nupur Sanon accessorised her look with chic hoops that upped her stylish quotient. Her earrings came from the label, Ineze and the delicate rings were from Ayana Silver Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek highlighted tresses completed her look. The diva looked smart and stunning. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram