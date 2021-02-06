On Nora Fatehi’s Birthday, Her 5 Dazzling Gown Looks That Will Leave You Awestruck Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Nora Fatehi, who rose to fame with her dancing chops in the song Dilbar, is not just a graceful dancer but also a fashion enthusiast. Be it her traditional wear, resort wear, or gowns, Nora leaves us speechless each time she steps out. Born on 6 February 1992, Nora Fatehi celebrates her birthday today and on her birthday, we have decoded her five amazing gown looks for some glamorous fashion inspiration.

Nora Fatehi's Classy Black Gown

Nora Fatehi looked drop-dead gorgeous in her gown, which she wore recently. It was a black velvet gown that was designed by Sol Angelann. The round-necked structured dress was full-sleeved and body-hugging. The gown had a deep side slit, which added to the bold touch. She paired her stunning gown with black pumps that came from Louboutin. She accessorised her look with statement diamond rings and earrings that came from Ayana Silver Jewellery. Her makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with subtle kohl. The softly-curled highlighted tresses completed her fabulous look.

Nora Fatehi's Glamorous Glittering Gown

Nora Fatehi was dressed to impress for one of the events in her Yousef Al Jasmi gown that was body-hugging and featured full sleeves. Her gown was enhanced by sheer accents and had glittering tones. The figure-hugging gown had a flared hemline and her look was jewellery-free. The makeup was marked by matte pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and golden-brown eye shadow. The long highlighted softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

Nora Fatehi's Dreamy Pink Gown

Nora Fatehi looked like a dream in her pink gown that came from Marchesa. It was an off-shouldered baby-pink gown that featured a belt, which added structure to her attire. The bodice of her ensemble was ruffled and the skirt was layered and sharply-pleated with an asymmetrical hemline. It was a stunning pink gown that she paired with a pair of pointed silver pumps. She accessorised her look with pink-stoned drop earrings that came from Farah Khan World. The makeup was enhanced by pink cheekbones, light-pink lip shade, and pink eye shadow with impeccably-applied kohl. The wavy long tresses rounded out her avatar.

Nora Fatehi's Flaming Red Gown

Nora Fatehi exuded diva vibes with her flaming red gown. She wore a sleeveless gown that was round-necked and body-hugging. Her gown was enhanced by a deep side slit, which added to the bold quotient. She looked fabulous in her gown and accessorised her look with a pair of dazzling studs. The makeup was marked by natural-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The long sleek red-hued tresses rounded out her look.

Nora Fatehi's Black And White Gown

Nora Fatehi looked awesome as ever as she walked the ramp for Gauri & Nainika. She exuded vintage vibes in her black gown that featured a corset bodice and structural silhouette. It was a smart evening cocktail gown, which also had a white drape that was floor-touching. Her makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses enhanced the Old Hollywood glamour.

Happy Birthday, Nora Fatehi!