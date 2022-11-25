Nora Fatehi’s Black And White Gown Look Is All About Experimenting With Monochrome Trend, Pics! Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

The gorgeous Nora Fatehi always manages to impress us with her chic fashion sense. The diva is always enthusiastic about sharing the latest look that defines a certain trend or style statement. Nora recently showcased an edgy look on her Insta wearing a fashionable designer gown. Ms.Fatehi's chic look in her gown gave a nod to monochrome style which is forever in trend!

Image: Instagram

Keep scrolling to find out more about Nora Fatehi's monochrome ensemble:

Image: Instagram

When it comes to the first impression of any dress or ensemble, it is the colour or hue that catches the attention first. Speaking of trends, monochrome outfits are forever in vogue and provide a very sharp and edgy look when worn. The colour restriction of this style trend set it apart and works perfectly when you wish to create a stylish impact with bold, contrasting hues. Simply put, you can never go wrong with the classic black and white colour combo!

Nora Fatehi replicated the monochrome style rule and cast a spell in a black and white outfit by designer Mark Bumgarner. Her designer outfit was crafted to perfection with an off-shoulder sweetheart neckline and fit and flare silhouette. The flowy sash-like fabric detailing attached to the outfit reflected the edgy structured design detailing.

Image: Instagram

To feature a minimal yet dramatic style, you have to play smart with the curated accessories. For instance, a classic black and white outfit gives a sharp and dramatic look. So to let the ensemble be the focus of attention, you need to go easy on the accessories. Pick jewellery or accessories that complement and do not clash with the chosen black and white attire.

Nora elevated her designer black and white gown with sculptural floral stud earrings and a statement ring. She gave a miss to the neckpiece and allowed the classic neckline of the outfit to take center stage!

Image: Instagram

The Thank God movie star complemented her angelic yet sharp attire with a dewy makeup look. With a neutral base, she accentuated her eyes with glossy eyeshadow and mascara-laden lashes. The neutral brown lip colour added a hint of colour to the glossy face. She styled her lovely tresses with a side-parted sleek ponytail hairdo!