Nimrat Kaur And Jhataleka Malhotra Have Winter-Worthy Casual Outfit Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Well, whether we are headed to a restaurant or salon, we all want to look stylish. However, for such occasions, we all opt for casual wear and we have casual outfit goals for you. While Jhataleka Malhotra was spotted in a dress, Nimrat Kaur was papped in a denim outfit. So, let's decode their outfits for some major fashion inspiration.

Nimrat Kaur's Denim Outfit

Nimrat Kaur also looked stunning in her outfit. The Lunchbox actress looked fabulous in her denim outfit that consisted of a white top, a denim jacket with folded sleeves, and distressed jeans. She paired her ensemble with a pair of white sports shoes and a black purse with metallic chain. Nimrat also wore large hoops and pink shades, which upped her look. She carried a mask with her. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Jhataleka Malhotra's Sweater Dress

Femina Miss India International 2014, Jhataleka Malhotra looked stunning in her sweater dress that had a boat-neckline and featured full sleeves. The dress was partly splashed in a black hue and partly accentuated by white stripes. She teamed her bodycon dress with a pair of sports shoes, which went well with her attire. She carried a mask and a smart black purse in a cross-bodied style. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that.