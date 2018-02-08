Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Nidhhi Agerwal And Kriti Sanon Looked Sexy In Satin At Padman Screening

Posted By:
nidhhi agerwal and kriti sanon wearing satin outfits at padman screening

Nidhhi Agerwal and Kriti Sanon were among those Bollywood celebrities who attended Padman screening last night at the Yash Raj Studios.

Both the actresses slayed with their style books and carried the best looks among all the other celebs at the screening. While Nidhhi looked like a stunner in a red satin maxi dress, Kriti looked extremely pretty in a satin floral greenish yellow outfit.

Nidhhi's red dress had a plunging neckline and a high slit to make the look appear sexier. Kriti, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in the floral printed greenish yellow three-piece separates.

While both the divas rocked their satin outfits, we suggest you to make satin attires your official party style for this season.

nidhhi agerwal and kriti sanon wearing satin outfits at padman screening
nidhhi agerwal and kriti sanon wearing satin outfits at padman screening
nidhhi agerwal and kriti sanon wearing satin outfits at padman screening
nidhhi agerwal and kriti sanon wearing satin outfits at padman screening
nidhhi agerwal and kriti sanon wearing satin outfits at padman screening
nidhhi agerwal and kriti sanon wearing satin outfits at padman screening
Story first published: Thursday, February 8, 2018, 18:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 8, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky