Nidhhi Agerwal And Kriti Sanon Looked Sexy In Satin At Padman Screening

Nidhhi Agerwal and Kriti Sanon were among those Bollywood celebrities who attended Padman screening last night at the Yash Raj Studios.

Both the actresses slayed with their style books and carried the best looks among all the other celebs at the screening. While Nidhhi looked like a stunner in a red satin maxi dress, Kriti looked extremely pretty in a satin floral greenish yellow outfit.

Nidhhi's red dress had a plunging neckline and a high slit to make the look appear sexier. Kriti, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in the floral printed greenish yellow three-piece separates.

While both the divas rocked their satin outfits, we suggest you to make satin attires your official party style for this season.